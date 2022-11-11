WATAUGA — As rain continues to fall across the county, multiple areas are have started to flood.
According to the National Weather Service, Watauga County is under a flood warning until 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations continues, and numerous roads and low water crossings remain closed. Streams continue to rise, and it will take at least into early Saturday for all the water to work through local drainage systems, according to NWS. Between 3 and locally 8 inches of rain have fallen since early morning. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch is possible.
Locations experiencing flooding include Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Todd, Deep Gap, Sugar Grove and Foscoe. Significant flooding is occurring along the Watauga River in the communities of Valle Crucis and Sugar Grove is occurring with water covering roads and surrounding nearby homes, according to NWS.
Deerfield Road in Boone by the App State Health Sciences building is closed as a bridge has flooded. Bamboo Road near the airport has also closed due to flooding. Blowing Rock experienced minor flooding as well earlier in the day.
"Turn around, don't drown," said Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt. "You do not know how deep the water is or if the roadway underneath has been damaged."
At least one motorist got stranded when they tried to drive around barricades near Moose Lodge in Boone, according to Holt. Another motorist was stranded and rescued by deputies from flood waters on Broadstone Road, according to scanner reports. Holt said as of 2:30 p.m. there have been no reports of damage, just a few more roads impacted than usual.
The Watauga River near Sugar Grove is showing minor flooding with the gauge measuring 12.9 feet as of 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The flood stage is at 6 feet. The highest most recent crest for the Watauga River until Nov. 11 was 10.24 feet on April 13, 2020, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding in your area? Send pictures or videos to editor@wataugademocrat.com so we can update this story with additional information. Please include the time and location.
