Last update 5:38 p.m. 

WATAUGA — As rain continues to fall across the county, multiple areas are have started to flood.  

Flooding near Valle Crucis School. 
Valle Crucis School

Flooding near Valle Crucis School. 
Valle Crucis Park.

Valle Crucis Park entrance. 
Valle Crucis Park

Near Valle Crucis Park and the Mast General Store. 
River Road

River Road in Watauga County at 2:15 p.m. 
Mast General Store Annex

Flooding at the Mast Store Annex/Parking lot around 1 p.m. 
River Road

River Road at 2:15 p.m. 
River Road

River Road in Watauga County at 2:15 p.m. 
Green Meadows Bridge on Brown Road

Green Meadows Bridge on Brown Road at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. 
Todd Island

Todd Island Park around 1:30 p.m. at 1:30 p.m. 
Boone Mall

The Boone Mall. 
Bamboo Road

Bamboo Road near the airport. 

Flooding on Bamboo Road near the Boone Airport. 
State Farm Bridge

Underneath a bridge on State Farm Road near the Greenway. 
Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe

A bridge on Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe

A bridge covered in water on Dewitt Barnett Road in Foscoe. 

