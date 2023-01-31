2023_jonahtantatum.jpg

Jonathon T. Tatum II

2023_jonahtantatum.jpg

 Photo courtesy ACSO

ASHE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man from Boone was arrested in Ashe County and faces several drug-related charges, including four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

Jonathon T. Tatum II, 24, of Boone, was arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10 after a joint investigation between the ACSO Narcotics Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

