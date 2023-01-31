ASHE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man from Boone was arrested in Ashe County and faces several drug-related charges, including four counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.
Jonathon T. Tatum II, 24, of Boone, was arrested by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10 after a joint investigation between the ACSO Narcotics Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Tatum II was charged with the following:
Four counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
Felony Deliver Methamphetamine
Felony Sell Methamphetamine
Felony Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place
The joint investigation started in early 2022 and continued through December, leading to the arrest. During the investigation, several ounces of methamphetamine were allegedly purchased from Tatum. ACSO also alleges that Tatum trafficked 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine from Boone to Ashe County.
