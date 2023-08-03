MountainTrue Logo

A coalition of conservation groups, including MountainTrue, sent a letter to the U.S. Forest Service signaling their intent to sue unless officials fix the “glaring flaws” in the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Plan that they claim put endangered forest bats at risk.

The Southern Environmental Law Center, on behalf of MountainTrue, Sierra Club, The Wilderness Society, Defenders of Wildlife, and Center for Biological Diversity, sent a 60-day Notice of Intent to Sue, which is a prerequisite to filing a lawsuit under the Endangered Species Act. The letter explains how the Forest Service relied on inaccurate and incomplete information during the planning process, resulting in a Forest Plan that imperils endangered wildlife, according to the press release.

  

