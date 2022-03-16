BOONE — Join MountainTrue and Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill on Tuesday, March 22 for a World Water Day celebration at Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Boone taphouse from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. This event and pint night will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act by celebrating the successes that have culminated over the past half-century through this impactful legislative action.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate World Water Day and the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act with our partners at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. AMB has built clean water protection and sustainability into their organizational culture and continue to be a wonderful partner. Come raise a glass to clean water!” -MountainTrue High Country Regional Director and Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill
“Supporting clean water has been a big part of AMB’s sustainability commitment since day one. We’re excited to continue that commitment by partnering with MountainTrue on these collaborative events recognizing 50 years of the Clean Water Act. It’s been the gold standard across the globe for a long time and we all know it takes clean water to make great beer. Come and see us on the 22nd to learn more!” -Appalachian Mountain Brewery co-founder Chris Zieber
Watauga Riverkeeper Andy Hill and members of MountainTrue’s High Country team will be ready to answer all of your water-related questions while Appalachian Mountain Brewery will be serving up cold pints of their award-winning Hop Rain Drop IPA in their taproom. Proceeds from Hop Rain Drop sales directly benefit the Watauga Riverkeeper and MountainTrue’s clean water efforts in Western North Carolina.
Visit mountaintrue.org/event/worldwaterday2022/ to add your name to the event’s interest list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.