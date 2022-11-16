BOONE — On Veterans Day, members of the Mountaineer Dental and Sleep Center team provided nearly $30,000 in free dental care for veterans of all branches of the military in the High Country community.

MDSC was able to provide a variety of services including dental cleanings, X-rays, comprehensive examination, extractions, fillings and some crowns.

