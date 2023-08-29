BOONE — Gene Fowler, the publisher for Mountain Times Publications, has been named the president of the North Carolina Press Association for 2023-24. The transfer of leadership occurred during the NCPA’s annual meeting held in Raleigh last week.
“It’s a high, high honor for me to have been selected to become the North Carolina Press Association president,” Fowler said. “I’ve been on the board of directors for a little over eight years. It’s more than just a figurehead job and actually involves a lot of policy and working with our legislators to be an advocate for our industry. It’s something that I’m excited to do over the next year.”
