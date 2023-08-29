Fowler as president

Outgoing NCPA President Bill Moss passes the torch to new NCPA President Gene Fowler.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Gene Fowler, the publisher for Mountain Times Publications, has been named the president of the North Carolina Press Association for 2023-24. The transfer of leadership occurred during the NCPA’s annual meeting held in Raleigh last week.

“It’s a high, high honor for me to have been selected to become the North Carolina Press Association president,” Fowler said. “I’ve been on the board of directors for a little over eight years. It’s more than just a figurehead job and actually involves a lot of policy and working with our legislators to be an advocate for our industry. It’s something that I’m excited to do over the next year.”

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.