BOONE — Community members gathered on Memorial Day afternoon at Mount Lawn Cemetery to celebrate and honor veterans who have passed.

While light rain moved the event inside the mausoleum, it continued as planned with Capt. Jim Fisher was the main speaker at the event. Fisher is a retired Navy Chaplain of 30 years but has worn multiple uniforms during his service as a chaplain with various branches.

Capt. Jim Fisher speaks to those in attendance at the Mount Lawn Cemetery Memorial Day event.
Chris Bertolini performs Taps on the trumpet.

