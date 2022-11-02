Mount Lawn Cemetery

The entrance to Mount Lawn Cemetery off Old U.S. 421.

 File photo

BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m., in the Mount Lawn Cemetery at the flag pole area near the mausoleum.

Rev. Bud Russell will officiate the service, which will include remarks by a local veteran. The Pershing Rifle Honor Guard, composed of state and national flag bearers and two rifle bearers from the Appalachian State University ROTC program, will begin the event with the presentation of colors. T

