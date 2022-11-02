BOONE — The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association will hold a Veterans Day Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m., in the Mount Lawn Cemetery at the flag pole area near the mausoleum.
Rev. Bud Russell will officiate the service, which will include remarks by a local veteran. The Pershing Rifle Honor Guard, composed of state and national flag bearers and two rifle bearers from the Appalachian State University ROTC program, will begin the event with the presentation of colors. T
he ceremony will conclude with the playing of “Taps,” followed by a gun salute. The service is open to family and friends of all veterans, as well as to any interested members of the community at large.
Those attending can bring lawn chairs for seating if they wish.
“We’re honored to pay tribute to all who have served in the military, especially those who are buried at Mount Lawn Cemetery,” stated Nancy Williams, president of the Mount Lawn Cemetery Association. “If anyone has a relative buried at Mount Lawn whose marker does not designate they are a veteran, please let us know. People can call 828-264-3977 or message us on our Facebook page, The Friends of Mount Lawn Cemetery, to make sure their family member is identified as a veteran,”
The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association was organized in the fall of 2021 as a non-profit corporation for the specific purpose of purchasing, managing, and restoring Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery. Donations toward those goals can be sent to The Mount Lawn Cemetery Association at PO Box 1787, Boone NC 28607.
