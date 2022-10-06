BLOWING ROCK — St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church has announced grants totaling $86,250 to area organizations, equaling all of the net proceeds of the 2022 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes.
Twenty-eight programs serving those in need in the High Country made nearly $134,000 in requests, demonstrating that the work of the many volunteers who pitched in to make this year’s Tour a resounding success is more urgent now than ever. Because of this community’s generosity, these programs are better able to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, provide shelter and sanctuary, offer educational and recovery services, and care for children.
The following programs received grants in 2022: Hospitality House Shelter, Networx, and WeCan; Community Care Clinic; Hunger and Health Coalition; LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion); WAMY; Western Youth Network; Blue Ridge Conservancy (Middle Fork Greenway); Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture; Casting Bread Ministry; Blowing Rock Cares; Blowing Rock Library, Parks and Recreation, School, Women’s Club, and Police; Club 12; Crossnore School; F.A.R.M. Café; Habitat for Humanity; High Country Caregivers; LIFE Village; Mountain Alliance, BRAHM; OASIS; New Directions Mustard Seed; and the Watauga Children’s Council.
These grants are only possible thanks to the countless local volunteers who were hostesses, flower arrangers, drivers, organizers, bakers, donors, and cleaners, the generosity of those who underwrote Tour expenses, the Wolff, Moffitt, Cook, Coleman, and Jones families who opened their lovely homes for the 1,300 people who participated in the Tour, and the Barhams who generously lent their home overlooking John’s River Gorge for the welcoming pre-Tour party, as well as the luncheon from F.A.R.M. Café and composting by Born Again Dirt.
