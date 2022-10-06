Tour of Homes

St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church has announced grants totaling $86,250 to area organizations, equaling all of the net proceeds of the 2022 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes.

 Photo by Lonnie Webster

BLOWING ROCK — St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church has announced grants totaling $86,250 to area organizations, equaling all of the net proceeds of the 2022 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes.

Twenty-eight programs serving those in need in the High Country made nearly $134,000 in requests, demonstrating that the work of the many volunteers who pitched in to make this year’s Tour a resounding success is more urgent now than ever. Because of this community’s generosity, these programs are better able to feed the hungry, clothe the needy, provide shelter and sanctuary, offer educational and recovery services, and care for children.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.