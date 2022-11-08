watauga county vote 2022 logo

WATAUGA — More than 5,700 voters have cast their ballot so far on Election Day as of 4 p.m., according to Watauga County Board of Elections.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. 

