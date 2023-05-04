BRE Logo

Checks or bill credits are coming in May to electric cooperative members of Blue Ridge Energy, thanks to a nearly $6 million capital credits retirement approved by the Board of Directors.

Checks mail on May 8 to members who are due a capital credits refund of $35 or more. Members due less than $35 will receive their capital credits refunds in the form of a credit to reduce their May electric bill. The amount of each refund is based on that member’s individual household usage of electricity.

