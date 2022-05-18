38 members of the Blowing Rock community worked to pick up litter and trash on ‘Clean Up Day,’ May 7. The crew included Emma Grace Sikorall,Nadine Wynarczyk, Mayor Charlie Sellers, NC Representative Ray Pickett, Blowing Rock TDA executive director Tracy Brown, Cathy Barker, Baker Stanley, Carol Ivey, David Sweet, Doug Washer, Jennifer Davis, Kelsea Dixon, Linda Lassiter, Jerry Traudt, Jim Zellner, Joyce Zellner, Barbara Gottschalk. Jim Gottschalk, Kitty Hollins, Jim Clabough, Karen Clabough, Kathy Connelly, Ray Russell, Marilyn Green, Debbie Darnell, Kay Jones, Phyllis Ryan, Chris Squires, Martha Gilliam, Mary Horsman, Virginia Powell, Ben Powell, Erika Brinker, Tammie Hill, Jackson Hill, Charlotte Hill, Wyatt Hall, Erin O’Hara, and Suzy Barker.
Photo courtesy of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce
Blowing Rock TDA executive Tracy Brown, left, points to Mayor Charlie Sellers as in line to pick up the first piece of trash (like throwing out the first pitch in baseball) on ‘Community Clean Up Day,’ May 7. With safety vests and gloves, they are armed and ready for the event that saw 38 residents and business representatives participate.
BLOWING ROCK — There were no reports of tears after finding something of sentimental value, but there was plenty of laughter. The heavens smiled brightly on Blowing Rock’s “Community Cleanup Day” on May 7, and 38 residents and business folks took advantage of what was literally a “Chamber of Commerce Day.”
See any of these folks around town? Be sure and say, “Thanks” for their service to the community.
“Wow! More than three dozen people from our community pitched in today to make a difference,” said Cathy Barker, membership director for the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We worked as teams, each team taking on responsibility for picking up trash in specific areas within the town limits. This was a great effort from our residents and business owners. The Chamber is proud to host events that have a positive impact on the beautification of our town.”
