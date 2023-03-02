Serving meals at Mabel

Jude Truax, former Mabel teacher Savannah Love, Jeff Brown and Jaden Ramsey wait in line for lunch served by former cafeteria manager Debbie Potter and Rebecca Battern.

 File photo

WATAUGA — More than $19,000 of donations will pay-off the majority of Watauga County School System’s school lunch debt accrued so far this academic year.

Watauga County Schools Director of Communications Garrett Price said that school lunch debt accrues when a student is unable to pay for a meal for any reason. He said typically, caregivers deposit money into a student’s account that can be charged in the cafeteria. If the balance reaches zero, the student will still be given a meal and the account is drawn to a negative balance.

