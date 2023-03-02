WATAUGA — More than $19,000 of donations will pay-off the majority of Watauga County School System’s school lunch debt accrued so far this academic year.
Watauga County Schools Director of Communications Garrett Price said that school lunch debt accrues when a student is unable to pay for a meal for any reason. He said typically, caregivers deposit money into a student’s account that can be charged in the cafeteria. If the balance reaches zero, the student will still be given a meal and the account is drawn to a negative balance.
Price said at the time of the interview, $21,617.18 of outstanding school lunch debt existed in the county, but donations covered $19,414.64 of it.
“The community has been incredibly generous,” Price said. “We’ve seen large donations from individuals, charity organizations, businesses and churches. We’ve even had students who have chosen to donate to the fund in lieu of Christmas gifts.”
If lunch debt is not paid by the end of the year, each school reimburses the Child Nutrition program from a general fund, Price said. He said this often means that “schools are paying off student meal debts rather than buying important school supplies or paying for other activities for students.”
“Donations toward school lunch (debt is) incredibly generous and hugely impactful for our schools and students,” Price said. “Our cafeterias are enterprise operations — they buy their own food and supplies, and budget and manage themselves like any restaurant.”
Price said outside of donations, some schools’ PTA/PTO organizations help raise funds to pay meal debt.
Last June, the bipartisan Keep Kids Fed Act — which was introduced in the House of Representatives by House Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott (D-VA) and Ranking Member Virginia Foxx (R-NC) — was passed by congress on June 24. However, it did not include free meals for the majority of students.
During the two years that students could receive free lunch, WCS saw a large increase in the amount of meals they served. Between August and March in 2019-20 — pre-COVID — the school system served 90,276 breakfast meals and 236,418 lunches.
During that same time period during this past school year — while the waivers were active — WCS served 157,215 breakfast meals and 325,141 lunches, which is a 74% and 37.5% increase, respectively.
With families again needing to apply for free or reduced lunch, the school system has seen more students fall in the gap between being able to afford meals and qualifying for services.
Price said the school system is seeing “much more debt” this year than previous years as debt totals just over halfway through the academic year are roughly double what is typical at the end of the school year.
“We are seeing fewer students eating lunch at school. There is no question that we were feeding more kids every day when they could eat for free regardless of their means,” Price said. “The Federal Government proved over the course of the pandemic that it is capable of feeding every student every day in our schools, now they’ve made it equally clear that it just isn’t a priority for them.”
Price said donations made specifically to mitigate the issue of school lunch debt began during the pandemic as the need became apparent to the community. He said the community has remained generous and aware of the issue over the past several years.
“We are fortunate to live in a community that gives us a great deal of support. It is not unusual for individual community members and organizations to step in and help pay off the lunch debt for students,” Price said. “This really started back in 2020 when schools were closed due to COVID and students and families struggled to pay their charges. The community really stepped up at that time and brought attention to an issue that was always there, but really has just gotten worse as our families have continued to struggle.”
