BOONE — Motorcyclists and supporters from all over gathered at Watauga High School on Aug. 13 to participate in the annual William Mast Memorial Ride to raise money for scholarships in honor of fallen deputies.

The ride began in 2013 in honor of Deputy William Mast, who died while responding to a call on July 26, 2012. Over the years, the event has grown to recognize several other fallen officers, including Pat Baker, Luke Short, Logan Fox and Chris Ward.

