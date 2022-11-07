watauga county vote 2022 logo

WATAUGA —During the early voting period, 13,165 residents cast their ballot in Watauga County. Another 766 have so far sent in their absentee ballot by mail, according to the NCSBOE. 

“We had a strong finish for the early voting period. We encourage those that haven’t voted yet to come out and vote Nov. 8," Watauga County Director of Elections Matt Snyder said. "Tomorrow, voters will need to vote at their assigned Election Day voting sites. We are excited about a good weather forecast for Election Day. A big thank you to all the Watauga County citizens that are working as election officials tomorrow.”

Election Day Voting locations

Precinct Location
Bald Mountain Todd Fire Department
Beaver Dam Beaver Dam Fire Department
Blowing Rock Blowing Rock Clubhouse
Blue RIdge Laurel Fork Baptist Church
Boone 1 Watauga County Administration Building
Boone 2 ASU Plemmons Student Union - Blue Ridge Ballroom
Brushy Fork Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute BLDG 460
Cove Creek Zionville Fire Department Station 2
Elk Stewart Simmons Fire Department
Laurel Creek Cove Creek Fire Department
Meat Camp Meat Camp Fire Department
Boone 3 Agricultural Conference Center
New River 1 Boone Town Chambers
New River 2 Three Forks Baptist Association
New River 3 National Guard Armory
North Fork Edgar Eller's Garage
Shawneehaw Matney Community Center
Stony Fork Deep Gap Fire Department
Watauga Foscoe Fire Department
Beach Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center

