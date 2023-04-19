people

More than 100 attended the County Commissioner meeting on April 18. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — More than 100 community members gathered at the Watauga County Commissioners' regular meeting to voice concern over the changes at the Broyhill Wellness Center.

The Tuesday, April 18, meeting was the first to have public comment as the first agenda item — rather than the last — after the commissioners made the immediate amendment following a brief discussion. This change was made after 13 Watauga County residents urged the commissioners to move the public comment time at the board's April 4 meeting.

fred webb

Fred Webb addressed the room of people after making his public comment to the commissioners. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.