WATAUGA — More than 100 community members gathered at the Watauga County Commissioners' regular meeting to voice concern over the changes at the Broyhill Wellness Center.
The Tuesday, April 18, meeting was the first to have public comment as the first agenda item — rather than the last — after the commissioners made the immediate amendment following a brief discussion. This change was made after 13 Watauga County residents urged the commissioners to move the public comment time at the board's April 4 meeting.
Most of the residents that packed the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building were there to voice concern over the change at the wellness center.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System sent a letter to members on April 4 stating that the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center "will no longer offer community memberships to the public" effective May 31. The decision came after "careful consideration and much deliberation over the past 2 years."
Several patrons and instructors at the Broyhill Wellness Center shared stories of their positive experiences at the facility, asking the commissioners to do their best to prevent the center from closing. Some asked that they transition classes and staff to the Watauga County Recreation Center.
"Time is too short to talk about all of the mental and physical benefits that the Wellness Center provided for us because these are generally pretty well known — I know that it very likely has kept me in excellent health for more than 20 years," public commenter Fred Webb said. "On my 80 birthday, at the end of the QuickFit class, all other class members stopped and sang happy birthday to me. It was that single event (that) was a catalyst that made me feel part of a group of people who cared about me as if I were a family member and in the eight years since that day, I've taken many classes and each one of the opportunities that transpired I've made new friends."
Many commenters thanked fitness class instructor Sharron Stapleton who has been with the wellness center since it opened. In addressing the commissioners, Stapleton asked the commissioners to consider adding the classes offered at the Broyhill Wellness Center to the schedule at the Watauga County Recreation Center and hire the instructors to teach these classes.
According to the letter sent to members, "this difficult decision resulted from multiple factors, including declining membership levels after COVID-19, the Watauga County Community Recreation Center opening, and the increasing need to create sustainable wellness programs that align with our clinical mission."
The letter did state that the center will continue to offer "orthopedic and sports medicine care, physical therapy and rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, and new clinical wellness programs for Diabetes, Nutrition, Parkinson’s, Cancer, Cardiac, and other diseases."
Following public comment, Chairman Larry Turnbow made a motion to amend the agenda to include discussion on the topic to give the County Hospital Board direction.
Commissioner Charlie Wallin thanked everyone who came to the meeting for sharing their experiences. He said he wants to know any concerns related to the Watauga County Recreation Center to make it more accessible to everyone in the community.
Hospital Board Member and Commissioner Ray Russell said the hospital has "serious financial responsibility and issues to deal with." He said neither the Hospital Board nor commissioners control what Appalachian Regional Healthcare System does but that he will do everything he can to find "real solutions."
Russell will take a petition created by wellness center patrons to the hospital board. The petition had 492 signatures at the meeting and urges the health care system to reconsider closing the facility.
Following the passing of the motion, Children's Council Executive Director Elisha Childers presented an impact update about the organization.
In the presentation, Childers said 2,452 people and 1,825 children utilized the more than 20 programs offered through the Children's Council. She said funding from the county helped increase wages for early childhood educators, supported high-quality early childhood education, built a continuum of programs and support for families of young children, and launched several programs during the last fiscal year.
Cooperative Extension Agent Richard Boylan then shared a program update.
The Small Farms Fresh Produce Food Safety programming began in early 2022 to assist the High Country Food Hub in "learning and navigating food safety regulations." Through programs like this, the organization was able to identify the needs of both consumers and farmers and help to find creative solutions to promote the production of locally grown foods.
After Boylan's presentation, the commissioners adjourned to move into a closed session with no action taken afterward.
The next Watauga County Commissioner meeting will occur on Tuesday, May 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Watauga County Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.