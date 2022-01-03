WATAUGA — Approximately 501 Blue Ridge Energy customers are without power as of 11:38 a.m. on Jan. 3.
According to Blue Ridge Energy Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener, the outages are due to high winds and heavy snow.
Whitener said 12 crews are working in Watauga and that the outages are scattered across the county. Blue Ridge Energy serves 28,190 customers in Watauga County.
Another 10 crews are working in Ashe where 179 customers are without power.
