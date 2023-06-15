Hot Rod Power Tour map

The map for the Hot Rod Power Tour. 

 Graphic submitted

BOONE — More cars than normal will be in the Boone area as the Hot Rod Power Tour route takes riders through Blowing Rock, Boone and Vilas. 

The tour started at Atlanta Motor Speedway and will conclude at Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway. According to the event website, each stop will celebrate all things hot rod and include many activities such as drag racing, autocross, and other live entertainment.

