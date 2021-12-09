BOONE — Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center of Southmountain Children and Family Services received a $1,000 gift from the Moose Riders of the Boone Moose Lodge 1805.
The Moose Riders, a motorcycle club affiliated with the Boone Moose Lodge, collected sponsorships and registrations before their 150-mile ride on Oct. 2. Their travels started at 10:30 a.m. and included stops at Moose Lodges in Marion and Lenoir. The day ended with a cookout at the Boone Moose Lodge at the close of the ride.
Southmountain Children and Family Services is a 501©3 and operates the CAC. When children and families face the pain and trauma of child abuse, a child advocacy center provide consolidated care and a source of comfort, information, and a solution. Advocacy centers bring law enforcement, medical exams, therapy, and social services together under one roof, sparing children the continued trauma of sharing their stories multiple times.
“The Moose is about celebrating life together, serving those in need within our local community, supporting our children at Mooseheart, and standing by our senior members at Moosehaven,” The Moose Riders said.
The benevolence of the Moose Riders and service to the greater Boone community is exemplified with this generous donation.
“We are so grateful to the Moose Riders for providing us with this amazing gift. Their generosity will help us continue to serve the children and families of the Watauga, Avery, and Ashe communities,” Selena Moretz, Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center Director/Forensic Interviewer said.
Chris Jernigan, Southmountain Children and Family Services Executive Director said “The support of caring individuals like the Moose Riders is vital to us. Being an avid motorcyclist myself makes me even more appreciative of the efforts of these riders to make a difference in the lives of the children and families we serve,”
Blue Ridge Children’s Advocacy Center of Southmountain Children and Family Services relies heavily on charitable gifts from the communities they serve. To further support their cause, make a secure gift online at www.southmountain.org/donate or by mail P.O. Box 3387, Morganton, NC, 28680. The Boone Moose Lodge is a civic club that raises money to support various causes in Watauga County. Ride organizers have committed to organizing a similar ride in the fall of 2022 to benefit the CAC.
Southmountain Children and Family Services (SCFS) helps children and families overcome devastating traumas and create positive social skills, behaviors, and lifestyles. A nationally accredited organization headquartered in Morganton, North Carolina, SCFS operates the state’s first and only foster community and ten Children’s Advocacy Centers and evidence-based treatment centers serving sixteen counties in North Carolina: Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Mitchell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson, and Yancey. Information about SCFS, including ways to support its work, can be found online at www.southmountain.org or by calling (828) 584-1105.
