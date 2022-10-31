Patty Temples, Tricia Hinson, Kelly Dicke.jpg

Patty Temples (Winifred Sanderson), Tricia Hinson (Mary Sanderson), and Kelly Dicke (Sarah Sanderson) rocked their trio costumes.

 Photo by Piper Saunders

BLOWING ROCK — Monsters took over Blowing Rock as the town hosted the annual Blowing Rock Halloween Festival on Oct. 29. The day started off with carnival games from 3-5 p.m., followed by hayrides that lasted from 4-8 p.m. Crowds started to line up at 5:45 p.m. for the Monster March where community members in costumes galore gathered to march down the road.

Bill Hans and Vivian Hans.jpg

Bill Hans and Vivian Hans, dressed as Dracula and the Bride of Chucky pose for a picture before the Monster March begins.

The Monster March began at the American Legion, where hundreds of children and families got dressed up and paraded through Main Street while even more people found a place to sit or stand and watch as the parade went by. The crowd was full of unique costumes like a 10-foot-tall homemade witch costume that wowed attendees and spectators alike. A popular costume among young children were blow-up costumes like Among Us characters, cowboys and others. From monsters, vampires and skeleton, to princesses, basketball players, and Pokemon characters, there was a costume for everything.

Monster March

Costumes were on great display during the Monster March, including this 10 foot witch.
Joaquin and Karla.jpg

Joaquin and Karla pose in character on Oct. 29 for the annual Blowing Rock Monster March.
Monster March

Among Us characters were part of the Blowing Rock Monster March.
Karen, Mark, Nancy, Caroline, Jesus.jpg

A group of Jack-o-lanterns friends named Karen, Mark, Nancy, Caroline, and Jesus wait in line for the Monster March to begin.
Maya, Madison, and Makena Cook.jpg

Sisters Maya, Madison, and Makena Cook, dressed as a witch, a scarecrow, and Freddy Krueger pose during the trick-or-treating portion of Monster Mash.
Melissa, Koen, and Kiera Van Lenten.jpg

Melissa, Koen, and Kiera Van Lenten, dressed as witches and a bandit, pose for a picture while waiting for the march to begin.

