ASHEVILLE – Asheville Police investigators announce a child reported missing out of Florida last year known to be in the Asheville area has safely been located in Boone and returned home to family members in Florida.
As APD investigators tracked down leads in the case, it was determined that 8-year-old Noah Rojas was in Boone a few days ago. Officers with the Boone Police Department and deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service, working in conjunction with the Asheville Police Department, found the child and mother on April 20. The boy was with his mother, who had been on the run with her son, and she was arrested and charged with fugitive warrants out of Florida for Concealing Child Contrary to Court Order. The boy was safely returned to his father in Boca Raton.
APD detectives had been investigating the missing person’s case out of Florida when it was reported that the mother and child were in the Asheville area over the past few months. As investigators continued their search, they were able to determine that the mother and child were likely no longer in Asheville. To assist, they contacted the U.S.Marshals who determined the child was in Boone and contacted Boone Police which led to safe location of the child and arrest of the mother.
Raquel Quinche Gutierre, 35, of Boca Raton, was arrested on the fugitive warrant and transported to the Watauga County Detention Center for booking.
“Thank you to the Boone Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service in assisting APD in this case,” said Capt. Joe Silberman, Criminal Investigations Division Captain. “We are very appreciative of these law enforcement agencies who aided our investigators to locate this child and bring him safely home.”
