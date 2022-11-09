WAMY with Folwell.jpeg

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell presented more than $8,000 to WAMY Community Action in Boone today. With him are Melissa Soto, WAMY executive director and Allison Jennings, WAMY development director.

 Photo submitted

HIGH COUNTRY — WAMY Community Action is a bedrock anti-poverty agency helping less advantaged people in North Carolina’s high country, but the current state of the economy makes its mission financially challenging. State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, found some money in the state coffers belonging to the nonprofit, and was in Boone on Thursday, Nov. 3, to return the missing funds.

WAMY Community Action is an outgrowth of the 1960s War on Poverty. It serves Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties through housing and weatherization assistance, food and nutrition programs, family and youth development services.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.