BOONE — App State Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old with DWI, felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and running a red light on Sunday, May 1.
At 6:06 p.m., an App State Police officer attempted to make a traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed near the intersection of U.S. 321 and N.C. 105 in Boone. According to App State Police, when the officer activated the emergency lights to initiate a stop, the vehicle increased its speed.
Due to high traffic volume and the reckless driving observed, the officer terminated the attempt to stop the vehicle and did not pursue it, according to App State Police.
The suspect vehicle continued traveling on N.C. 105 at a high rate of speed and crashed into a gas pump at a Speedway gas station located at 2702 NC 105 in Boone at 6:08 p.m.
EMS and fire rescue were also dispatched to the scene. According to App State Police, there were no injuries, and no threat of explosion or fire after the crash.
