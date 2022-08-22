Wendy Patoprsty, far left, emcees the 'ribbon tying' ceremony as NC State Senator Deanna Ballard and Zika Rea of ZAP Endurance tie the knot on Aug. 18, symbolically connecting the Boone and Blowing Rock sides of the Middle Fork Greenway.
BLOWING ROCK — Physically tying together two communities that are more than six miles apart may seem like a challenge – unless you have something like the Middle Fork Greenway to do the trick.
An estimated 50 business leaders, government officials and residents of both Boone and Blowing Rock met in the near middle of the Greenway on Aug. 18, to celebrate the latest section’s completion with a “ribbon tying,” what project manager Wendy Patoprsty described as more fitting since the Greenway is connecting the two towns rather than cutting them apart.
In providing an update to the gathering of Middle Fork Greenway and Blue Ridge Conservancy enthusiasts, Patoprsty reported that approximately 25% of the project was finished, some 50% is currently in various stages of construction and fully funded, with another estimated 25% still in planning and negotiating phases.
In addition to Patoprsty, several key players in the Middle Fork Greenway’s vision and progress over the years also served as speakers, including Charles Brady of the Blue Ridge Conservancy; North Carolina Representative Ray Pickett and North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard; and Wright Tilley, executive director of the Watauga Tourism Development Authority.
Tilley reported that, to date, the Watauga TDA has contributed a little more than $2.3 million. TDA revenue is derived from occupancy taxes when people visit the High Country and stay in various lodging establishments, including vacation rentals.
“We look forward to continuing our support of this effort until Boone and Blowing Rock are connected by trail,” Tilley said.
Referring to the Watauga TDA’s current tagline, “Inspiring Awe Since 1849,” Tilley explained that was the year that Watauga County was formally created and added, “What an absolutely awesome access area that we have here,” with a nod to the trail and bridge behind him.
Following Tilley, Margaret Newbold represented the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which is focused on conservation in the state.
“We just want to thank all of you for helping to make your community a healthier and happier place. I love that this is a ‘ribbon tying’ event, because it is tying together communities,” said Newbold, before acknowledging the work of Pickett and Ballard to secure funding for the Greenway project, including an increase in recurring funding.
“Recurring funding means that we won’t have to go down every year to the state legislature to fight and plead for a few more dollars,” said Newbold, before acknowledging the attendance of Judy Francis, a local representative of PARTF.
After Newbold, Will Summer of the North Carolina Land and Water Conservation Fund reported that his organization got involved in the Middle Fork Greenway project in 2001.
“Since then, we have contributed a half a million (dollars) for land acquisition and $1.7 million for stream restoration in the Middle Fork corridor. The Payne Branch section that we recently funded may be the best place to stand on the Greenway and catch a trout in the whole state,” he said. “In addition to the investment that we have made in this corridor, we have also invested more than $20 million in Watauga County.”
Summer noted that since the Land and Water Conservation receives funding from the state legislature, “The first people I need to thank since this is a taxpayer supported allocation is you all.”
Pickett said that it has been a privilege to help support the Middle Fork Greenway. “I have been involved with it since serving on the town council in Blowing Rock,” he said. “It is a project that is near and dear to my heart because I love to get out and walk. And I love to ride a bike so I can’t wait for this to be connected… It is important to our tourism. It is important to our locals. And it is important to our part-time residents who want to get out and enjoy the outdoors.”
Ballard confessed that she has been watching the section being celebrated for quite awhile because she lives across the street, admitting to laughter that she may have trespassed during construction because she was curious.
“Connecting the natural route with the paved route (of the Greenway) is going to be really interesting,” said Ballard. “Since 2016, which is when I became a member of the General Assembly, this project has received more than $2.1 million from the state. That is just through direct appropriations from the GA members, as well as a competitive PARTF grant that was part of that… Just know that every single one of you is part of this.”
Patoprsty completed the speech-making by saying, “We made it! We completed this section that we have been working on for so long,” before organizing the ribbon tying ceremony to finish the event.
