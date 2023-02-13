Merlefest 2023 logo

WILKESBORO — MerleFest will celebrate what would be founder Doc Watson’s 100th birthday over the weekend of April 27 to 30, in Wilkesboro. 

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has announced the final round of artist additions to the 35th annual festival. Taking place April 27 to 30, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, MerleFest 2023 will welcome The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson’s stripped-down side-project, Brothers of a Feather, the Grammy-winning trio of acoustic music torchbearers Nickel Creek, Tommy Emmanuel — one of only five musicians to ever earn the Chet Atkins-given title of C.G.P. or Certified Guitar Player, the highly anticipated Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Jam hosted by The Kruger Brothers, your favorite songwriter’s favorite songwriter, Lori McKenna, hard-working honky-tonk storyteller, Joshua Ray Walker, North Carolina’s favorite husband and wife duo, Woody Platt & Shannon Whitworth, and many more — and that’s all in addition to previously announced headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris and MerleFest favorites Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas.

