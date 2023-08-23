Quilt making

Mollie Bolick helping another workshop participant prepare a memorial square while MRJC staff member, Pam Corum, works on a quilt square.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Homestead Recovery Center is boosting an effort to bring the community help carry the burden of the loss of a loved one to an overdose by facilitating the creation of a Community Memorial Quilt to honor loved ones lost to overdose and otherwise as a result of substance use.

Mollie Bolick, Homestead Recovery Center Director, is offering her quilting skills and her commitment to a community helping one another to host workshops on Fridays from 2 to 4 in August at Homestead for people to make quilt squares in honor of their lost loved one). These workshops are open to anyone who has lost a loved one because of their substance use.

Quilt making 2.jpg

Homestead Recovery Center Director Mollie Bolick sews quilt square created by a workshop participant.
memorial quilt work.jpg

MRJC staff member, Sianna Gutschick, works on a quilt square.
  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.