BOONE — Homestead Recovery Center is boosting an effort to bring the community help carry the burden of the loss of a loved one to an overdose by facilitating the creation of a Community Memorial Quilt to honor loved ones lost to overdose and otherwise as a result of substance use.
Mollie Bolick, Homestead Recovery Center Director, is offering her quilting skills and her commitment to a community helping one another to host workshops on Fridays from 2 to 4 in August at Homestead for people to make quilt squares in honor of their lost loved one). These workshops are open to anyone who has lost a loved one because of their substance use.
