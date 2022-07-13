BOONE — The Mediation & Restorative Justice Center was awarded funding to support and expand their treatment resources to provide further recovery and restorative justice services to the High Country.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services granted nearly $16 million to 20 health care centers, treatment clinics and community-based providers across the state to expand treatment services, employment, housing and transportation. This funding is part of a multi-state opioid settlement with McKinsey & Company, resolving investigations into the company’s alleged role in advising opioid companies on how to promote their drugs and profit from the opioid epidemic.
The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center was awarded $800,000 for a Peer Recovery Center, which will aim to strengthen the treatment and recovery support services already offered by the organization.
The center will house the Watauga Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion and Recovery on the Inside programs and implement new activities for workforce reentry, recovery ecosystem projects and the 24th Judicial District Drug Treatment Courts. The organization’s goal is to “create a space where every person dedicated to healing can participate in recovery and support a community where recovery is not only possible, but probable.”
MRJC is a nonprofit organization founded in 1993 as a dispute resolution center. Over the years, the organization has grown to offer a variety of mediation and restorative justice services. MRJC serves Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin and Yancey counties.
MRJC Executive Director Marisa Cornell said the funding is crucial for rural communities with less access to public transportation, housing and shelter programs, and recovery centers. Grant funding cannot be used to purchase vehicles and she said safe transportation is crucial is the organization’s programming.
“I think it’s really important for this area to receive this state funding. There were not very many rural areas represented in those 20 organizations that were given funding. The majority of them were in more urban areas,” Cornell said. “We’re really excited to be able to use resources locally and to establish a center that that’s going to serve the community and the High Country at large.”
The Peer Recovery Center will be majority peer-led, meaning many people involved in the leadership of the programs housed in the center are in long-term recovery themselves.
“This is a peer led initiative. The majority, the vast majority, of the leaders of the Recovery on the Inside and LEAD programs are people who are in long term recovery. I think that the voice of people with lived experience is something that we have not given enough regard to and we don’t amplify those voices in society. I’m really proud that we do that,” said Cornell. “That’s really what’s important in this recovery work and what we found to be most effective. When our clients are encountering peer support and they are talking with someone who has lived experience, it’s just a different entry point into treatment or recovery and it’s been really successful.”
Mollie Furman, who Cornell said has been “the driving force” in recovery work in the community, is the program coordinator for LEAD and Recovery on the Inside and the future Director of the Peer Recovery Center. LEAD is a pre-booking diversion program that diverts eligible would-be-offenders of misdemeanors and other non-violent crimes out of potential incarceration and into case management services to disrupt the cycle of chronic criminal justice involvement.
Recovery on the Inside is a jail based program that works with those who are incarcerated and are interested in recovery by creating personalized plans, coordinating treatment, working with attorneys and probation officers in addition to providing support.
Furman said that, whether recognized or not, most people are directly or indirectly impacted by substance use. She said the amount of stigma toward the population contributes to fear, isolation and barriers and often prevent people from reaching out to get the support they need.
“I know deep in my heart that kids didn’t grow up to become addicted. That wasn’t the person’s plan. It wasn’t the person’s plan to have the illness that consumes them and destroys their lives and certainly causes great difficulties for those around them,” said Dale Hudler, case manager for lead. “Addiction can lead us to some really very dark places and it’s very serious and very real... I don’t want to be judgmental of people that hold stigma, because there’s reason for concern but I know that person really did not want their life to turn out the way it’s turning out.”
Furman said that one of her favorite sayings is that “people who are closest to the problem are also the ones who are closest to the solution.” She said someone’s experiences break down stigma and allow for more compassion when providing support, but anyone in the community can be apart of collective recovery.
“I would say the most kind, intelligence, helpful people that I’ve ever met are people who were in in recovery or who were closely aligned to this work and are such a valuable part of our community,” said Furman. “We want to act as a unified voice for recovery in Watauga so people have an understanding of what recovery is and that recovery is possible and that there are leaders and champions. Everyone can be involved in the work and it’s not this hush-hush thing that should be swept under the rug or dealt with only in therapy offices. These are real members of our community that are incredibly, incredibly valuable.”
Recovery on the Inside and LEAD Peer Support Specialist Tripp Taylor said that his favorite part of his work is giving people hope.
“The main thing that we do is giving people hope. When someone is alone and at the end of their rope, sometimes they need a tiny little glimmer of hope that, ‘Hey, you can come out of this, you can you can through this, you can live another life that’s completely different than this,’” said Taylor. “With this grant, we’ll be able to have more of a physical space for people to come in as a haven of peace and comfort.”
For more information on the upcoming Peer Recovery Center, visit www.wataugalead.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.