WATAUGA — The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center is nearing the opening of a new peer recovery center in Watauga County.

Homestead Recovery Center will function as a peer support space to build a community of growth and understanding for those in recovery. The center is anticipating a mid-January opening date to house existing and upcoming programs to serve the community.

staff

Homestead Recovery Center, located at 482 State Farm Road, is set to open to the public in mid-January. Pictured for left to right are Mollie Bolick, Mackenzie Laney, Sydney Styron, Ken Connelly, Giovanni Llibre, Dale Hudler, Liana Saffioti, Marisa Cornell and Tripp Taylor.

