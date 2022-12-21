WATAUGA — The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center is nearing the opening of a new peer recovery center in Watauga County.
Homestead Recovery Center will function as a peer support space to build a community of growth and understanding for those in recovery. The center is anticipating a mid-January opening date to house existing and upcoming programs to serve the community.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the Mediation and Restorative Justice Center was one of 20 agencies in North Carolina selected to receive funding from the multi-state opioid settlement with McKinsey & Company. The center was awarded $800,000 for a peer recovery center to strengthen the treatment and recovery support services already offered by the organization.
Former Watauga LEAD and Recovery on the Inside Program Coordinator Molly Bolick was promoted to serve as the Center Director of the Homestead Recovery Center located at 482 State Farm Road.
Bolick said the recovery center will house existing programs in addition to community outreach efforts, events, trainings and meetings.
“We’ll have more space and just more opportunities to be able to serve people,” Bolick said. “We really grew out of our old space within six months and had more demand than we could meet. The way that people wanted to utilize the office there didn’t really work — it was just too small.”
Bolick said the biggest growth will be in peer services, which will be accessible to anyone and not just those in Watauga Lead or currently working with a case manager. She said an open room will be utilized as a peer living room to allow for “positive, supportive time” without an agenda. There will be appliances for people to heat up a meal, a bathroom with a shower, and a washing machine and dryer to help meet people’s needs.
Another large room will be used for group meetings such as 12-step programs, group mental health check-ins, grief support and more. Programs will be open to the public and led by staff and other community members.
“We’re not trying to provide all of these services ourselves,” Bolick said. “We just want to provide a space where recovery can happen. Being someone in recovery myself, I know that a lot of places just don’t have physical space to hold the support that they want to provide, so we want to be able to be a hub for the community.”
With new and growing programs, Bolick said some staff positions have been restructured and the center will hire two or three additional people at the beginning of next year. She said they are also working to strengthen their relationship with App State to allow for more internship opportunities as well as piloting a volunteer program.
Through separate funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the center will also house a program to help people in recovery find employment. Working in tandem with STABLE Workplaces initiative, the center will house services to assist people in getting identification documents, creating resumes, searching online for positions and providing transportation to interviews. Staff with STABLE Workplaces initiative will work with employers to make workplaces safe, accessible and attractive to people in recovery.
With more space and services, Bolick said there is a greater need for transportation. With many grants not allowing funds to be used for purchasing vehicles, Bolick said the center is looking for the community’s help in securing another mode of transportation.
Bolick said in the past year, the organization has driven 18,000 miles to get clients to medical appointments, court dates in other counties, visitation time with their children and trusted residential treatment centers — the closest of which being two hours away. She said with their current vehicle, which is “lovingly” called the Beast, breaking down often, many staff members drive their personal cars to get people where they need to go.
For more information on Homestead Recovery Center, call (828) 355-9943.
