DEEP GAP — Maymead Inc. is ramping up grading at its location on U.S. 421 in Deep Gap in preparations for its asphalt plant.
According to Kipp Turner, project engineer with Maymead, J.W. Hampton is currently grading the site on U.S. 421 to prepare the land for construction.
“As far as working on the main portion of the work, they’ve been working on that side little by little over the years, but have really just kicked it off to get us prepared for probably late spring, early summer to start erecting the asphalt plant,” Turner said.
That timeline is dependent on the winter weather, Turner said, but with utilities, foundation work and more, Maymead is still looking toward construction the plant by the end of 2022.
The number of employees working at the plant will vary, Turner said, anywhere from five to 25 workers on site depending on production and time of year.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is the biggest market for Maymead’s asphalt, Turner said. Maymead’s asphalt will be used to build new roads and maintain existing ones. Turner said the three basic products Maymead makes are base asphalt, intermediate asphalt and surface asphalt — all which have different uses in road construction.
It hasn’t been a smooth road to get to this point in construction. Maymead was at the center of ongoing scrutiny from environmentalists and community members for many years while trying to obtain a high impact land use permit from the Watauga County Department of Planning and Inspections. The permit was revoked in 2011 due to lack of progress, according to the department director Joe Furman.
The Watauga County Board of Adjustments overturned Furman’s decision in 2016, and while the high impact land use permit made its way through the court system, Furman said it was continuously upheld and continues to be valid.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
