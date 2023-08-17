Hunter Radford mug

Hunter Joel Radford

 Photo courtesy of the Ashe County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON — An Ashe County man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges in Ashe County Superior Court. 

Hunter J. Radford, of Cumpler, pleaded guilty to one count of Trafficking Opium or Heroin and one count of Attempted Trafficking Opium or Heroin. Radford was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison for these charges and a $100,000 fine as a civil judgment.

  

