DEEP GAP — A man from Millers Creek is facing several charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase in Deep Gap Tuesday afternoon.
Boone Police arrested and charged Joshua R. Minton, of Millers Creek, with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer, possessing an open container of alcohol, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to register the vehicle and improper passing.
According to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal, Boone Police initiated a traffic stop at Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 421 near Tractor Supply. Minton allegedly fled the traffic stop and made it to the Deep Gap Dollar General before allegedly fleeing on foot before he was apprehended.
There were no injuries.
This story will be updated when Boone Police releases more information.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.