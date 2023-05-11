DEEP GAP — A man from Millers Creek is facing several charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase in Deep Gap Tuesday afternoon.
Boone Police arrested and charged Joshua R. Minton, 34, of Millers Creek, with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer, possessing an open container of alcohol, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to register the vehicle and improper passing, according to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O'Neal.
O'Neal said Boone Police initiated a traffic stop at Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 421 near Tractor Supply. Minton allegedly fled the traffic stop and made it to the Deep Gap Dollar General before allegedly abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot to an undeveloped area.
Due to the suspect’s "fast and reckless driving," Boone officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran, according to BPD.
As officers began to search the area they received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows. The cows literally led the officers to where the suspect was hiding, according to BPD. In addition to thanking, officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way, Boone Police "obviously" also wants to express gratitude to the cows for their assistance.
There were no injuries.
Minton received a $20,000 secured bond and a June 28 court date.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.