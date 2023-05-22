BOONE — A man from Wilkesboro is facing multiple charges after he crashed into a Boone business on Hwy 105 Sunday night.
The Boone Police Department arrested Staley D. Anderson, 24, of Wilkesboro, and charged him with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, careless and reckless driving, drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, according to the arrest report.
According to Boone PD Sgt. Dennis O’Neal, Anderson was allegedly driving north on Hwy 105 toward Wilson Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday when he left the roadway, traveled approximately 37 feet, and crashed into 1st Tracks Ski & Snowboard Shop located at 1380 NC Hwy 105. Anderson was driving a 2010 Chevrolet sedan, according to O’Neal.
Boone Fire, Watauga Medics and the Boone Police Department responded to the incident. The Boone Planning and Inspections Department also responded to the incident due to the damage to the building.
Anderson was issued a June 26 court date and a $2,500 secured bond.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.