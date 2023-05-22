crash 2 .jpg

A tow truck leaves with the car that crashed into a Boone business.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — A man from Wilkesboro is facing multiple charges after he crashed into a Boone business on Hwy 105 Sunday night.

The Boone Police Department arrested Staley D. Anderson, 24, of Wilkesboro, and charged him with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, careless and reckless driving, drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic violations, driving under the influence and driving while license revoked after impaired revocation notice, according to the arrest report.

business crash 1

1st Tracks Ski and Snowboard Shop suffered damage after a car crashed into it Sunday night.

