BOONE — One person has been charged after a car chase and crash on May 11, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
Bryan George Coleman, 47, of Boone, was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, felony breaking and/or entering, break or enter a motor vehicle, hit and run, driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and failure to stop for a red light.
On May 11, at 5:41 p.m., the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a larceny involving a dark grey GMC Yukon that had just been stolen on West King Street near the Jones House.
A deputy in the area passed the stolen vehicle traveling northbound on US 421 North near the city limits and observed it running two vehicles off the road.
A traffic stop was attempted and the vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and siren leading to a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle turned onto the NC 105 Bypass, reaching speeds of 90 mph while passing several cars on the double yellow line, according to WCSO.
Before reaching the intersection of Hodges Gap Road, the vehicle lost control and wrecked in the parking lot of Phan’s Japanese Express.
The suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody without incident, according to WCSO.
The suspect was identified as Coleman.
It was also determined that Coleman had allegedly stolen another vehicle within Boone and wrecked it before stealing the SUV. Coleman was then arrested and charged.
Coleman received a secured bond of $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27. The State Highway Patrol, Watauga Medics and Boone Fire assisted with the incident.
