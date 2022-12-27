beech mountain town logo.png

BEECH MOUNTAIN — A man died Dec. 22 on Beech Mountain after he went searching for his missing dog, according to Beech Mountain Police Chief Tim Barnett.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, at approximately 8:22 p.m., the Beech Mountain 911 Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male at 156 Chestnut Way. Family members had found the man down an embankment a short distance from the residence. Family said the man was out looking for their dog who went missing.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.