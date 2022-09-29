WATAUGA — A man has died after a bike accident at Rocky Knob Park, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
According to WCSO Capt. Carolynn Johnson, a 26-year-old man died from what "appears to be a traumatic injury" due to a single bike accident at the park on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Capt. Johnson said the man was located by another park-goer and called in the incident. She said that first responders tried every lifesaving avenue possible on the way to the hospital before he was pronounced deceased.
Capt. Johnson said no foul play is expected and that it does appear it was "solely an accidental death."
Out of respect to the family and the deceased, Capt. Johnson said no further information would be released until the medical examiner completes their investigation.
Boone Fire Department, Watauga County Emergency Management, Watauga Medics and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
