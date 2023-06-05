Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office logo

BETHEL — A man died after an ATV accident in the Bethel community on Saturday morning.

Paul Braswell, 87, of the Bethel community, was out caring for cattle with his son when he lost control of the ATV he was on and went down an embankment, according to Capt. Carolynn Johnson with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office

