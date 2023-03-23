image.png

Pearson Bennet

BEAVER DAM — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beaver Dam man and charged him with second-degree arson after an early March fire that he had allegedly reported himself.  

On Tuesday, March 7, a 911 phone call was placed by Beaver Dam resident Pearson Bennet, of 3026 Mountain Dale Road, who called to report his residence was on fire and his vehicle was missing, according to WCSO. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.