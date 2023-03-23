BEAVER DAM — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beaver Dam man and charged him with second-degree arson after an early March fire that he had allegedly reported himself.
On Tuesday, March 7, a 911 phone call was placed by Beaver Dam resident Pearson Bennet, of 3026 Mountain Dale Road, who called to report his residence was on fire and his vehicle was missing, according to WCSO.
Fire personnel controlled the fire quickly, and damage was contained to the room of origin, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
Investigators with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office investigated for the cause and origin of the fire.
It was determined incendiary in nature and a warrant for his arrest was secured for second-degree arson, according to WCSO. Bennett was arrested on March 22 and taken to the Watauga County Magistrate’s Office, where he received a $50,000 secured bond.
Cove Creek, Beaver Damn, Zionville, Watauga Medics, Watauga County Rescue Squad, emergency management, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Electric were dispatched to the fire.
