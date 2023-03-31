Boone Police logo web

BOONE — A man from Elk Park is facing multiple charges after fleeing a Boone Police Department traffic stop Thursday afternoon. 

Gregory W. Ward, 55, of Elk Park, was charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, resisting a public officer and displaying an expired registration plate, according to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O’Neal

GREGORY W WARD.jpg

Gregory W. Ward. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.