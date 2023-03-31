BOONE — A man from Elk Park is facing multiple charges after fleeing a Boone Police Department traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
Gregory W. Ward, 55, of Elk Park, was charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, no operators license, resisting a public officer and displaying an expired registration plate, according to Boone Police Sgt. Dennis O’Neal
According to O'Neal, Ward failed to stop when a Boone officer attempted to pull him over for an alleged traffic violation at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, March 30, which Ward fled from. The ensuing vehicle chase went into Avery County where Ward was taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Ward was driving a 2009 Subaru Outback.
Ward was issued a $75,000 secured bond and a May 24 court date.
