BOONE — A Boone man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a minor on Thursday, Dec. 8.
According to court documents, Franklin H. Ensminger, 50, of Boone was arrested and charged by the Boone Police Department with assault with a deadly weapon - serious injury. The court documents state the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury."
According to BPD chief Andy Le Beau, the incident occurred in the Big Lots near the bathrooms late Thursday afternoon. Due to multiple juveniles being involved, some information has been withheld. There was no relationship between the offender and the victim.
Ensminger was arrested and was taken to Watauga County Jail. Ensminger was issued a $75,000 secured bond. His next court date is Jan. 30.
