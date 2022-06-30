BOONE — A man was and charged with Discharging a firearm in the city/local ordinance and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
On Thursday morning, June 30 at 2:11 a.m., Boone Police Officers were dispatched to Boone Saloon, located at 489 W. King St., regarding a possible impaired driver and a disturbance at the business after the patron was asked to leave at closing.
The suspect left prior to arrival of officers; however, according to witnesses, fired one round from what was later to be determined as a 9 mm handgun, before fleeing the scene. A vehicle description, along with registration information was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies, according to Boone Police.
A short time later, Watauga County Deputies spotted the vehicle near the Caldwell/Watauga line traveling south. Upon seeing law enforcement, the vehicle rapidly sped up and crossed into Caldwell County before Watauga Deputies could initiate a traffic stop.
Around 4 a.m., the vehicle was stopped in Caldwell County by Caldwell Deputies, and the driver/suspect was identified. Arrest warrants that were issued in Watauga County were served by Caldwell Deputies.
Sumetha Sitthiphanh, 22, Morganton, NC was arrested and placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
He has an Aug. 8 court date and is charged with Discharging a firearm in the city/local ordinance and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.