BOONE — A man was arrested by the Boone Police Department after allegedly hitting another man in the neck with a hatchet.
According to BPD, Douglas Todd Greene, 50, has been charged with one felonious count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a Dec. 31 incident.
On Saturday, Dec. 31, just after 5 p.m., a 56-year-old white male went to the Watauga Medical Center Emergency Department with a serious laceration to the neck. He reported he was attacked with a hatchet by an acquaintance while standing at the bus stop near Watauga Village Drive, according to BPD. After being assaulted, the victim fled the area, making his way to the medical center on foot. Boone Police officers responded to the emergency department and launched an initial investigation where a suspect was quickly identified.
Additional Boone Police Department units, aided by deputies from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area of Watauga Village Drive locating the suspect, Greene, near the bus stop. Greene was detained without further violence and a hatchet was found in his possession, according to BPD.
Greene was then arrested, charged and was taken before a Watauga County Magistrate where he was given a $75,000 secured bond and a Jan. 31 court appearance.
“The suspect in this incident was located and safely detained minutes after law enforcement was notified, forestalling any additional acts of violence," BPD Capt. Daniel Duckworth said in a press release. "We are thankful for the prompt notification by Appalachian Regional Healthcare Company Police of this violent crime and the assistance of the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office in locating and detaining the suspect.”
The victim is anticipated to make a full recovery, according to BPD.
