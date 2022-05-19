BOONE — A man was arrested after an alleged armed robbery at the Circle K Convenience Store located at, 1220 West King Street in Boone.
On May 19, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Watauga County Communications Center received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K Convenience Store.
Responding officers gave a description of a Caucasian male who had given the clerk the impression that he had a firearm and demanded money from the register. The suspect left the scene shortly thereafter towards the downtown area.
Boone Police, Watauga Sheriff’s Office Deputies, and App State Police officers searched the area in an attempt to locate the suspect. A suspect matching the description was located near the Boone Post Office at 680 West King Street and detained. After being positively identified as the suspect, Jacob Parks Irwin, 24, of Boone, was placed under arrest and transported to the Police Department for an interview.
At the conclusion of the interview, Irwin was charged by Lt. Houck with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and taken before a Watauga County Magistrate.
Irwin was given a $75,000 secured bond and a court date of July 1. Irwin was then booked into the Watauga County Detention Center.
In a press release, Boone Police thanked the Watauga Sheriff’s Office and App State Police for their assistance with this case
The robbery required Watauga High School and Hardin Park School to be put on a precautionary soft lockdown Thursday morning.
The precautionary lockdown meant people were staying inside, but otherwise, Elliott said, it was normal. The lockdown was about 15 minutes and was due to a possible armed robber on the west side of town, according to Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott.
Boone Police Major Shane Robbins said there was a reported armed robbery at the Circle K on West King Street. Robbins said Boone Police detectives have a person of interest they are interviewing, but since it is an on-going investigation he can not comment further. He did say a news release would be sent later in the day on Thursday.
"We decided that it was best to keep all the students indoors until law enforcement could find the individual," Elliott said. "We were giving state tests today so there was very little disruption. Given that we didn't know all the circumstances involved, I decided it was best to keep everyone indoors until we knew more. I appreciate our school resource officers and Boone Police Department for working so quickly to ensure our safety."
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
