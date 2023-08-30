Blowing Rock Police logo (web)

BLOWING ROCK — A 20-year-old man accidentally shot himself in the leg early Wednesday morning in the area of Shoppes on the Parkway in Blowing Rock. 

According to the Blowing Rock Police Department, shortly after midnight on Aug. 30, officers from the Blowing Rock Police Department were dispatched to the area of Tanger Outlets (Shoppes on the Parkway) for a reported shooting.

  

