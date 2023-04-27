LAUREL SPRINGS — Road closures related to a major infrastructure project are set to begin May 1 in a 75-mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 229.6, just north of Doughton Park, to milepost 305.1, near Grandfather Mountain.

The $98 million project is a three-year repaving and rehabilitation project along the mainline motor road, that will also address drainage structures, curbs, walks, shoulders, guardrails, overlooks, and signage. The project will be phased with a staggered series of closures, allowing for continuous access to recreation areas and visitor amenities within the project area.

