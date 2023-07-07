BOONE — In March 2020, the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) Boone Rural Family Medicine Residency Program was matched with their first four residents. For the past three years these doctors have worked at Watauga Medical Center, AppFamily Medicine, AppOrtho, Harmony, Watauga Surgical Group and at other local practices.

On Friday, June 23, Dr. John Cuningham, Dr. Jeb Fox, Dr. Lindsey Shapiro and Dr. Erinn Murphy completed this three-year residencies with a graduation ceremony at Springhouse Farms.

  

