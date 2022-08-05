WATAUGA — Christina Welch, a school counselor at Mabel School in Zionville has been appointed to the ASCA Board of Directors.
Welch will serve the remainder of Genevieve Nelson’s term on the nine-member board beginning Oct. 1.
"I am so grateful for this opportunity to help lead a profession that I love so much. I am also thankful to continue to work in a county and for a superintendent that values the role of the school counselor," Welch said in a statement. "A special thank you to my husband, John, and my kids, Madison and Cam, for their continued encouragement and support.”
Welch is a former member of ASCA’s Position Statement Committee. She’s active in the North Carolina School Counselor Association and served as president in 2015–16. She is a former North Carolina School Counselor of the Year.
Nelson, an ASCA board member since October 2021, resigned after accepting a new position as the program director for the Lost & Found Grief Center in Springfield, Mo. Her term was scheduled to end in 2024.
“We look forward to working with Christina as she joins the board,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “We wish Gen the best of luck in her new role with the Lost & Found Grief Center and thank her for her time serving the profession on the ASCA Board of Directors.”
About the American School Counselor Association
ASCA is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) professional organization based in Alexandria, Va. ASCA promotes student success by expanding the image and influence of school counseling through leadership, advocacy, collaboration and systemic change. ASCA helps school counselors guide their students toward academic achievement, career planning and social/emotional development to help today’s students become tomorrow’s productive, contributing members of society. Founded in 1952, ASCA has a network of 51 state and territory associations and a membership of approximately 43,000 school counseling professionals. For
