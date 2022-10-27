Lt. Colonel Wes Young (U.S. Army Retired) is the featured speaker for the Blowing Rock Veteran’s Day Program Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Building 333 Wallingford St. in downtown Blowing Rock.
BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 has announced that this year’s Blowing Rock Community Veteran’s Day Program will feature an address by one of Watauga County’s most distinguished veterans — Lt. Colonel Wes Young (U.S. Army Retired).
Lt. Colonel Young, a native of Boone, was an excellent student and athlete at Watauga High School before attending and graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. With drive and determination, Lt. Colonel Young pursued a distinguished career in the U.S. Army including a key command position in the invasion of Iraq and leadership roles in peace keeping operations in Eastern Europe.
In recognition of his superb service, Lt. Colonel Young was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and numerous other notable decorations. Lt Colonel Young also held highly important positions in command of U.S. missile and space programs.
He is currently senior instructor to the Watauga High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC program, one of the nation’s best MCJROTC units. Having acquired two Masters Degrees in addition to his Bachelors Degree from West Point, Lt. Colonel Young is an excellent faculty member at Watauga High School, one of the State’s best schools.
The American Legion sponsored Community Veterans Day Program will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the American Legion Building at 333 Wallingford St. in downtown Blowing Rock. All are invited to attend to show appreciation for the great military veterans.
