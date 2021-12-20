BOONE — O2 Ventures Group, which operates The Lovill House Inn, was awarded the Building Performance and Energy Efficient Project of the Year award by the NC Sustainable Energy Association for its work renovating the Boone bed-and-breakfast to be energy efficient, sustainable and run entirely on renewable energy.
The award is given to businesses that have demonstrated professional excellence, high ethical standards and have made lasting positive impacts on North Carolina’s clean energy economy
CEO of O2 Group Ventures Joel Olsen said he and his team are honored to receive the award, and even more excited that it will benefit all the businesses the group at the Lovill House have worked with.
“To hear our suppliers and subcontractors say, ‘I worked on the Lovill House Inn project’ or ‘I learned something new about sustainable energy and energy efficiency while working on the Lovill House Inn project’ makes us proud,” Olsen said. “ I believe this Project will be a solid reference for our partners future business.”
The Lovill House was originally built in 1875, and while the renovation project emphasized historical preservation, O2 Ventures Group has put in a significant amount of work to make the 11-acre bed and breakfast not only a luxury experience for customers but cutting-edge in its sustainable practices.
In its press release about clean energy leadership awards, the NC Sustainable Energy Association highlighted the investments O2 Group Ventures made into solar and battery technology for off-grid operations, upgrades to lighting, climate control and ventilation systems as well as the solar carport for visitors to charge electric vehicles on-site.
Olsen said these upgrades reflect that the private sector in Boone are also invested in reaching sustainability goals like the town of Boone has set.
The town of Boone adopted a clean energy resolution in 2016 stating the town will reach climate neutrality for municipal operations by 2030, transition municipal operations to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2040 and transition the entire town of Boone to 100 percent clean renewable energy by 2050.
Lovill House Inn is the first luxury commercial property in the town that is able to operate totally off-grid, Olsen said, and he hopes the renovation project demonstrates a commitment to the town’s sustainability goals and “will convince other commercial properties of the benefits of investing in sustainable energy solutions for their facilities.”
To learn more about the Lovill House Inn, visit www.lovillhouseinn.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
