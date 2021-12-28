UPDATE: Dec. 28, 9:45 a.m.
The Lost Cove fire grew to an estimated 700 acres as the fire spread with low intensity within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area as of Dec. 28 at 9:45 a.m.. The fire is burning in the Wilson Creek watershed on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. Containment remains at 20 percent.
Firefighting efforts thus far have focused on securing the fireline on the northwest side of the fire to protect private property near the Roseboro community. As the fire spreads within the Wilderness Study Area, firefighters are continuing to monitor and improve that fireline. Fire managers are monitoring the fire as it backs down to Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong, which will provide containment lines to the south and east.
The Lost Cove fire began near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville, NC. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, is now backing downhill from Timber Ridge to the south and east.
Higher humidity conditions have moderated fire behavior, and the fire is primarily burning through leaf litter at low to moderate intensities. Increases in acreage as of this update are due to not only to this fire spread, but improved mapping of the fire perimeter. The fire is expected to continue to grow within the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received. No homes or structures are threatened.
Emergency closures remain in place for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.
18 firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Dec. 27 11:25 a.m.
Firefighters worked throughout the weekend to secure firelines on the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. Containment of the fire is now at 20 percent, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday, and the fire continued to burn in the interior of the fire area.
Firefighting efforts were helped on Dec. 26 by a brief period of light rainfall as well as higher humidity. These moderating conditions allowed firefighters to complete fireline construction to protect private property near the Roseboro community in Avery County.
Higher humidity conditions are expected to remain in place today and tomorrow ahead of predicted rain on Wednesday. Firefighters will continue to improve and monitor the fireline on the northwest side of the fire. The fire is expected to continue to burn at low intensities to the south and east along Timber Ridge in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received.
The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Christmas Eve, remains at approximately 350 acres.
The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.
Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville, as well as the North Carolina Forest Service. The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.
UPDATE: Dec. 26, 10:10 a.m.
The Lost Cove Fire, which was reported on Friday Dec. 24, is estimated at 350 acres and 10 percent contained as of Dec. 26 at 10:10 a.m., according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighters worked on Christmas Day to construct firelines for protection of homes along Roseboro Road. Helicopters were used for water drops to reduce the intensity of the fire near these firelines. As of Dec. 26, firefighters will complete fireline construction on the northwest side of the fire for protection of private property. Burn out operations are planned to reduce fuels between the active fire and the firelines to slow fire spread and increase containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The cause of the Lost Cove Fire is under investigation but is suspected to be human caused.
Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville.
"We would especially like to thank the firefighters for their response and sacrifices over the Christmas Holiday," the forest service stated.
Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville.
The US Forest Service has issued an emergency closure for the Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263), Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272), Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262) and the Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261), including the sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail that follow Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads. The public is asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is contained.
As firefighters focus on protecting resources on the northwest end of the fire, the fire is expected to continue to burn to the south and east into the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area along Timber Ridge. Fire Managers expect the fire will continue to grow in size within the containment area until significant rainfall is received.
Twenty firefighters from the US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service are responding. The response effort is supported by local fire departments from Collettsville and Linville. We would especially like to thank the firefighters for their response and sacrifices over the Christmas Holiday.
The public is asked to avoid the area as not to interfere with firefighting operations. Please be cautious with fire as conditions will remain unseasonably warm and dry throughout the area over the next several days.
UPDATE: Dec. 25, 6 p.m.
The Roseboro fire, in the area of the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain, is now more than 300 acres, according to Nathan Gatlin — North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2.
Gatlin said — at around 6 p.m. — that he did not have an idea on containment as the U.S. Forest Service is working on the ground while the NCFS is supplying aircraft.
The U.S. Forest Service has not returned multiple requests for more information.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was about 35-40 acres at around 6:30 p.m. that same night.
UPDATE: Dec. 25, 1 p.m.
The fire in the Roseboro area of Grandfather Mountain and Avery County has grown to around 250 acres in the Pisgah National Forest near Roseboro Road.
According to North Carolina Forest Service Assistant District Forester for District 2 Nathan Gatlin, the fire is not immediately threatening any homes or structures, but could get to that point if the fire continues to grow.
"Right now, we've got a scout plane and two helicopters working on it to slow it down and allow ground resources to get it contained," Gatlin said.
The North Carolina Forest Service is supplying aircraft, Gatlin said. The U.S. Forest Service is on the ground.
Gatlin was not able to provide information on how contained the fire is, but did say there were not any at the time.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24 and was about 35-40 acres at around 6:30 p.m. that same night.
The U.S. Forest Service has not returned multiple requests for more information.
UPDATE: Dec. 25, 11:50 a.m.
Crews continue to battle a fire near Roseboro in Pisgah National Forest as of Dec. 25.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department units stayed on the fire overnight and had equipment on scene to protect residents and their homes.
According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, the fire has spread some but cannot say how much due to the remoteness of the area. The U.S. Forest Service is on the scene, but has not returned multiple requests for more information as to how big the fire is and how contained it is.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, the fire was not immediately threatening any homes, according to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Avery County Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan, the fire was about 35-40 acres as of 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 24
Original story
Crews are battling a 35-40 acre fire in the area of Roseboro near Grandfather Mountain that is not contained as of 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24.
According to Avery County Emergency Director Paul Buchanan, basically all of the fire is on the U.S. Forest Service land as of 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24. It is not contained and Buchanan said the forest service is monitoring it with a lot of "people on the ground" and will monitor it throughout the night.
Buchanan said the U.S. Forest Service has released the the original responding crews. He said there is no cause of origin, as of 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24, and that it started "literally in the middle of nowhere" in the forest.
He also said three or four houses were in line of the fire, but are not in danger.
The Avery County 911 Communications Facebook Page posted that "there is going to be large air craft in the area of Linville pulling water out of large ponds and lakes to help with putting out a large brush fire in the Pisgah National Forest. There will also could be a lot of smoke in the county due to this fire."
The Linville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 24. Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department, Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Management and the North Carolina Forest Service also responded to the scene. Resources from Caldwell and Burke counties responded to help as well.
No injuries have been reported, according to Buchanan.
